El Paso Police officer injured in crash on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police Officer was injured Tuesday morning following a crash on Loop 375 near Padres.

The officer was on a motorcycle and running radar in the area. He attempted to stop a speeder but hit some debris on the road and crashed, police said in an alert.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is handling the crash. There is no information on the vehicle that was allegedly speeding at this time.

