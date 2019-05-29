El Paso Police name pedestrian killed over weekend near Coronado High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the man killed Saturday night in West El Paso.

Eric Martinez, 56, was allegedly crossing the road in the 6900 block of Mesa where there was not a crosswalk. He was hit by a Ford Explorer going north in the right lane at about 9:20 p.m. on May 25.

Police said he was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Martinez is the 28th traffic fatality this year compared to 20 at the same time last year.

Police said no charges are filed and the Special Traffic Investigators unit is still looking into the deadly collision.