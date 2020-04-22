El Paso Police name man killed last week in fiery crash on Wedgewood

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed last week after allegedly causing a three-car wreck.

Daniel Stubbemann, 30, was allegedly driving a Nissan GTR at twice the speed limit when he ran a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The impact caused the Trailblazer to strike a BMW and the Nissan to catch fire, police said on Friday.

The crash happened at about 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Edgemere and Wedgewood.

Strubbemann’s name was not released until Wednesday.

The driver of the Trailblazer and the driver of the BMW suffered-non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

"We need you." Local restaurants urge El Pasoans to continue to support business

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We need you." Local restaurants urge El Pasoans to continue to support business"

Debris from deadly crash flew 9 houses down, police say driver ran stop sign at 2x the speed limit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debris from deadly crash flew 9 houses down, police say driver ran stop sign at 2x the speed limit"

El Pasoan Rick Francis in Governor Abbot's Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan Rick Francis in Governor Abbot's Task Force"

'Reopen Texas' Rally planned for El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Reopen Texas' Rally planned for El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link