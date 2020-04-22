El Paso Police name man killed last week in fiery crash on Wedgewood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed last week after allegedly causing a three-car wreck.
Daniel Stubbemann, 30, was allegedly driving a Nissan GTR at twice the speed limit when he ran a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The impact caused the Trailblazer to strike a BMW and the Nissan to catch fire, police said on Friday.
The crash happened at about 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Edgemere and Wedgewood.
Strubbemann’s name was not released until Wednesday.
The driver of the Trailblazer and the driver of the BMW suffered-non-life threatening injuries.