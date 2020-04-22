El Paso Police name man killed last week in fiery crash on Wedgewood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- From one hero to another. An El Paso veteran is doing what he can to make sure medical professionals can do their job safely.

Reynaldo Badillo is helping those battling the pandemic day in and day out by making masks. He says he knows how important it is to have the proper equipment when people's lives are on the line.​​"We love our nurses, doctors, so we need to keep them safe," Badillo shared.

Badillo is among 135 volunteers with the "Angels of El Paso" organization who are sewing masks for those on the frontlines. They've already donated over 1,700 to medical providers in El Paso and Las Cruces.​"He's 86 years young, and he is a Korean War Vet. The minute I told him 'Dad I need to make some masks.." he was the first one that said get out my sowing machine and he just started sewing them, putting it together. It goes to show that this is a community effort. It's all hands on deck because our medical professionals really need us right now," Thalia Badillo, Organizer of Angels of El Paso said.​​"I know they want to keep their families safe too. I know it's hard for them to be out there at the hospitals with this virus going on, and have to go back to their families and get isolated from them. It is hard. I know what it's like," Reynaldo added.

The organization launched about three weeks ago. Badillo shared he's glad to be a part of it, because to a certain extent, he knows what it's like, "Years back, I was a away from my family for a long time so, I know what it's like to be away from your loved ones for a while. Even if it's just for a few days or hours."​

Thalia Badillo said the main goal of creating Angels of El Paso was to offer a sense of support with the help of the community, and plans on continuing to help for as long as necessary, "We continue to get requests and as long as the pandemic is still there we're going to keep making these masks."​​​Reynaldo, offering a glimmer of hope, "We will get over this thing. It will pass, believe me it will pass. I have a lot of faith that it will. We will get through it."​

Angels of El Paso is accepting donations of materials needed to make the masks or monetary donations.

Click here to get more information on the material and where you can contact the organization.