El Paso Police name bicyclist hit Tuesday night near Chicos Tacos on Alameda

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have released the name of the bicyclist who was hit by a car Tuesday night near the Chico’s Tacos on Alameda.

Joseph Cruz, 38, was hit by a 2015 Toyota Corolla, drive by Nareli Rosales, 27, at about 7:08 p.m. in the 4200 block of Alameda Avenue.

Police said in a news release that Rosales was driving west and tried to make a southbound turn onto Washington Street as Cruz was going east. The Corolla hit Cruz in the intersection.

Cruz was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains, police said.

The collision is being investigated by the department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit. No other information has been released by police at this time.