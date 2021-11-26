El Paso Police arrest 3 in Cincinnati Entertainment District shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested three men allegedly connected to a shooting in the Cincinnati Entertainment district last weekend.

Kervans Toussaint, 22, Dominique Mills, 23, and Alain Hernandez, 20, were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Toussaint faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to county records.

The three appear to be military personnel as both are still wearing their fatigues in mugshots. Mills is described as a resident of Fort Bliss, according to a police news release.

Left to right: Alain Hernandez, Dominique Mills and Kervan Toussaint

Police allege an altercation began with an unidentified victim at the corner of Mesa and Cincinnati. The victim, a 24-year-old male was shot in the torso during the fight, which caused a large crowd to run from the area, police say.

Constables responded to the incident and began to setup a perimeter and gathered evidence. The three in custody were taken into custody and charged for engaging in what is described as organized criminal activity. Toussaint is behind bars on a $300,000 bail and the other two are being kept on $200,000 bonds.

A lawsuit filed by the El Paso County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday alleges a dispute originated inside the Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill on Cincinnati street that led to the shooting. The lawsuit states police spoke with a 20-year-old suspect, who was in the military.

The 20-year-old told police he had been drinking inside the bar when a physical altercation occurred inside the business. It later carried outside, he added.

The bar is one of several businesses that personnel from the military are not allowed to visit, according to a list provided in the lawsuit.

