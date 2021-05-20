El Paso police looking for suspect wanted in connection to an Eastlake burglary

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in East El Paso.

On May 3, a victim called police and told deputies that their front passenger window had been broken into and a man had taken a purse which contained personal documentation such as ID’s and debit and credit cards.

The incident happened at the 13030 block of Eastlake Blvd. Deputies determined through their investigation that the victim’s debit card was used at a grocery store and a gas station. Video surveillance from the gas station shows the unknown offender using the card to fuel up a pick-up truck.

The person is described as a man wearing dark clothes and appears to have tattoos on both his forearms. The truck he was driving is described as a 1999-2006 brown Chevrolet Silverado.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or the identity of the person you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 / (915) 538-2181 or 9-1-1.