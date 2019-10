EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Central El Paso. The incident began around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Piedras Street at Lebanon the 7-Eleven convenience store.

Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

