El Paso Police investigating single vehicle wreck in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD), along with their Special Traffic Investigations Unit are on the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Northeast El Paso

According to officials the wreck happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. along the 4500 block of Hondo Pass.

As a result of the single vehicle crash, one person was transported in serious condition to a local hospital.

EPPD has closed off Hondo Pass at Gateway North and Ankerson. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes in the area.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.