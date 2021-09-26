El Paso Police investigating a shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department are investigating a shooting in Northeast El Paso.

According to the EPPD, the shooting took place at 4600 Block of Rutherford, near Todd Ware Park, which is adjacent to J.M. Whitaker Elementary.

EPPD’s Northeast Patrol is investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time; we will update this story as information warrants.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.