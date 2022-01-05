El Paso Police identify teen killed in Central shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Pas Police Department identified 16-year old Isaiah Lerma as the victim killed in a shooting in Central El Paso.

He was transported to University Medical Center that morning, where he died from the wounds. The two other people involved were also transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Early morning on December 30, 2021, a shooting in Central El Paso stemmed from an argument between three people that resulted in one of the persons, a teen, being shot and killed.

On Thursday, December 30, officers from the Central Regional Command responded to a subject disturbance at the 4000 Block of Durazno. The first officer arrived, heard gunshots and quickly approached the residence.

The officer observed three persons to include the victim, Isaiah Lerma, with gunshot wounds.

Two other persons were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Preliminary Investigation has revealed the victim and another person were involved in an argument which escalated into a shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

