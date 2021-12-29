EPPD arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed mother on Christmas Eve, led officers on chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department identified 35-year-old Crystal Lynn Guillen of stabbing her mother on Christmas Eve.

Police allege Guillen fled after stabbing her mother on the 900 block of Album in her mom’s vehicle before she was arrested in West El Paso. Police caught Guillen after she did not stop for officers and drove out of her apartment complex onto Interstate 10’s southbound access road.

Guillen drove two miles before losing control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under theft of property, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle charges.

Her mother was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition.

