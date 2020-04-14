El Paso Police identify man killed over the weekend while crossing Gateway East

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed over the weekend when he was hit by a car while crossing Gateway East.

Nathan Jaime, 25, was struck and killed by a 2007 Cadillac at about midnight on Easter in the 7700 block of Gateway East, police said in a news release. Manuel Marquez, 31, was the driver of the Cadillac.  Police told KTSM on Sunday that Marquez stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. 

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating the fatal crash. El Paso has had 22 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 18 at this time last year, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning"

Newsfeed Now for April 14, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 14, 2020"

Experts: U.S. food supply steady but for how long

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts: U.S. food supply steady but for how long"

"We need you." Local restaurants urge El Pasoans to continue to support business

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We need you." Local restaurants urge El Pasoans to continue to support business"

Bob the Unicorn spreads magic during good times and bad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bob the Unicorn spreads magic during good times and bad"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link