El Paso Police identify man killed over the weekend while crossing Gateway East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed over the weekend when he was hit by a car while crossing Gateway East.

Nathan Jaime, 25, was struck and killed by a 2007 Cadillac at about midnight on Easter in the 7700 block of Gateway East, police said in a news release. Manuel Marquez, 31, was the driver of the Cadillac. Police told KTSM on Sunday that Marquez stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating the fatal crash. El Paso has had 22 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 18 at this time last year, police said.