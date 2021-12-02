El Paso Police identify 3 killed in Wednesday’s Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials identified the three people killed in the Wednesday afternoon wreck in the Lower Valley.

EPPD officials say the driver, 69-year-old David Valles, 67-year-old Elia DelaCruz Valles and an as of yet unidentified passenger in his 90’s were all killed when the 2020 Subaru Outback slammed into a semi-tractor

trailer.

The truck driver, identified as 59-year-old Daniel Barrio Baray of Midland (Tx), was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that a tractor-trailer driven by a 59 –year old man from Midland, TX was making a left turn onto Lee Trevino from the eastbound lanes of North Loop. A Subaru, driven by 69 –year old David Valles, traveling south on Lee Trevino at a high rate of speed ran the red light and broadsided the tractor- trailer box truck. El Paso police department

EPPD officials say that their investigation into the wreck continues. This crash marks the city’s 64th, 65th, and 66th traffic fatalities.

There were 65 fatalities at this time last year.

