El Paso Police hold ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ training for transparency after officer was arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Just several days after an El Paso Police officer was arrested, the El Paso Police department conducted a ‘Use of Force, Shoot, Don’t Shoot’ training. KTSM Nine News reporter Stephanie Shields was asked to participate along with other members of local media on Wednesday.

Police said the training was to give insight to the public on the split decisions a police officer must make when on a call and faced with scenarios that can possibly pose danger, or not.

The four-hour training was a condensed version of what police cadets learn in their 11 month training in the academy as well as training existing police officers must undergo each year, police officials said.

Police instructors took media members into a crash-course classroom session on what ‘use of force’ means and what deems it acceptable for officers to use that force, such as shooting their guns, or what would be considered unlawful.

Instructors said they would track heart rate during each scenario where media members had to play out a possible situation where they had to draw their weapon and shoot, or not.

KTSM Nine News reporter Stephanie Shields registered a heart rate at 171 beats per minute during her scenario. Police instructors said at that rate, cognitive processing is deteriorated, tunnel vision, loss of depth perception, near vision and auditory exclusion are all possible.

Media members were given a training gun, which only shot out paint pellets and safety gear for the training.

Stephanie went through a scenario where she was dispatched to a wellfare check of a mentally-ill subject. After entering the simulated apartment complex, the subject was shouting “help me, I can’t find my remote!”

Stephanie approached the man, a police instructor posing as a man in a wheelchair, who then pulled out an object towards Shields. In that split second, she pulled her gun on the man who turned out to just have a cell phone in his hand.

Police trainers said in this situation, it could be an unjustifiable use of force because the officer (Stephanie) was not in imminent danger.

Other media members went through scenarios such as traffic stops, bar fights and family violence calls, all where the individuals playing the officer had to decide if they would shoot or not.

“These are rapidly evolving situations that require split second decisions, really,” EPPD Spokesperson Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said.

Sgt. Carrillo said EPPD wanted to show background on what officers are trained to do and how different each circumstance can be.

“We want to be transparent and the public to know that when we investigate officer-involved shootings they are impartial investigations,” Carrillo said.

As KTSM previously reported, an EPPD officer was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a man while responding to a bar fight.

El Paso police officer Anthony Greer walked away from 33-year old Eduardo Reyes after shooting him. He placed his hands on his head and later called a supervisor saying “I’m going to jail,” a police affidavit says.

Sgt. Carrillo said this training came because of that situation.

“In this case, the officer was arrested, unfortunately, we had a few other shootings this year where officers were cast into situations where they used deadly force,” Carrillo said.