El Paso Police Headquarters vandalized amid national outrage over George Floyd’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Headquarters at 911 Raynor in Central was vandalized early Saturday morning amid widespread national protests over the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

El Paso Police spokesperson Adrian Cisneros says the graffiti reports came in around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at their headquarters where two walls were spray-painted in black graffiti. The brick walls are on the corner of Piedras and Montana. One wall said “RIP George Floyd” and the other “No Justice No Peace.”

By 9:45 a.m. Saturday, the walls were nearly clean after the City’s Streets and Maintenance Department was called to clean the walls.

Officer Cicneros says no one is in custody and the department is still investigating the incident.

El Paso has been largely immune to the nationwide protests that have gripped many American cities this week since Floyd’s death on Memorial Day. Late Friday night, a “Black Lives Matter” banner was hung off an overpass in downtown El Paso, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.