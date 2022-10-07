EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning shortly after midnight in Central El Paso.

Police say the incident occurred near the 1900 block of Montana Ave. near Laurel St., resulting in at least one person being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Dept., officers were on Montana Ave. having a discussion with three individuals when they saw a man in the street throwing rocks at a passing vehicle.

The officers then turned their attention to the man in the street, believed to be 51 years old, and confronted him about throwing rocks.

The EPPD spokesperson tells KTSM that the officers report the man then started to throw rocks at them, forcing the officers to “use their weapon and discharge shots into the subject.”

The officers did render aid on the scene, according to EPPD.

We will continue to monitor this story on-air and online throughout the day.