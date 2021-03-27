El Paso Police Department to host first virtual town hall meeting

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As part of a planned series of citywide meetings, the El Paso Police Department’s Westside Regional Command Center will host its first virtual Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting will be livestreamed on EPPD’s Facebook, YouTube and Periscope pages.

Westside Commander Steven Lopez will give a brief presentation regarding area crime and available police services, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Residents interested in participating can ask questions via chat and e-mail at AskPD@elpasotexas.gov. Westside residents who are signed up on the Nextdoor app will also be provided a link to join the meeting.

Future virtual town hall meetings will be announced for each area command centers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Catalytic converter thefts

Kangaroo joins team at Licon Dairy

EPPD to host virtual town hall meeting

Live music returns to Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

EPPD: Uncle was drinking for days before stabbing

First come first serve vaccination clinic

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link