El Paso Police Department to host first virtual town hall meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As part of a planned series of citywide meetings, the El Paso Police Department’s Westside Regional Command Center will host its first virtual Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting will be livestreamed on EPPD’s Facebook, YouTube and Periscope pages.

Westside Commander Steven Lopez will give a brief presentation regarding area crime and available police services, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Residents interested in participating can ask questions via chat and e-mail at AskPD@elpasotexas.gov. Westside residents who are signed up on the Nextdoor app will also be provided a link to join the meeting.

Future virtual town hall meetings will be announced for each area command centers.