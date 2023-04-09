EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman.

The missing woman is Michelle Angela Morales-Nakaza. She was last seen on Monday evening, March 27, at the Baskin Robbins located at 12379 Edgemere.

Officers say a Hispanic man could possibly have picked Morales-Nakaza up in a white 2005 -2010 Toyota Camry. Morales does not drive, the police said.

She is known to be 5-foot-1 and weighs 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).