El Paso police arrest man accused of robbing two convenience stores in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department have arrested a man who is accused of robbing two local convenience stores in July.

47-year-old Nicholas Martinez is facing two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

According to EPPD, the first robbery occurred on July 27 at the Valero Fast Market located on 3001 N. Yarbrough Dr. Investigators said Martinez allegedly held the store clerk at knifepoint and ordered him to give him the money from the cash register. Martinez reportedly took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After an investigation, police were able to identity Martinez as the suspect. He was taken into custody a short time later and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Shortly after the arrest, Mission Valley TAC officers obtained a warrant for Martinez for another Aggravated Robbery that occurred July 21 at the Circle K, located at 7800 Gateway East Blvd.

Bonds for each charge were set at $75,000, issued by Judge Myers.

Martinez was also booked on a Parole Violation and an outstanding traffic warrant.

His bonds totaled $150,174.10.