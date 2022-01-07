El Paso police arrest couple with total 21 unresolved traffic warrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department arrested a couple responsible for 21 unresolved traffic warrants on Thursday.

John Lewis Soria, 33, and Norma Patricia Limas, 31, were standing next to what appeared to be a broken down Chevrolet Equinox in the Lower Valley. Police noticed the car had paper license plates belonging to another car and body armor in the back seat.

After identifying Soria and Limas, they discovered the two were wanted on outstanding traffic warrants. Soria had 17 outstanding traffic warrants and Limas had four outstanding traffic warrants. Both were arrested.

Soria was also arrested on an unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, which is a 3rd degree felony. Soria was released on a $7,000 personal recognizance bond. And, Limas was also released.

