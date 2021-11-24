El Paso police arrest 2 in connection to fatal Lower Valley park shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department announced that officers arrested two in connection to a fatal shooting at Shawver Park earlier this month.

17-year-old Miguel Angel Marin and 32-year-old Martin Rodriguez were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit were able to secure warrants for 17-year-old Miguel Angel Marin and 32-year-old Martin Rodriguez, both El Paso Mission Valley residents. Marin was detained on

Saturday, November 20th, and Rodriguez was detained on Tuesday, EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Photo by Ruben Espinoza | KTSM

Raul Elijah Raygoza, 16, and Steven Lopez, 18, were killed in the shooting on Nov. 11. A 14-year-old girl was wounded and transported to a local hospital.

The popular park is alongside the Playa Drain Trail, has several soccer fields, as well as an indoor pool and two baseball fields.

EPPD officials add that the case is still under investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.