El Paso pest control companies offer community sanitation services

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Villalobos Pest Control and Fulcrum Pest Control are offering sanitation services to the community, amidst the spread of COVID-19 and the shortage of cleaning supplies available to the public.

“I don’t like when stuff happens to the city of E l Paso you know we went through something tragic months back and this city is our home and we serve a lot of people here when it comes to pest control and knowing that our customers can be getting sick doesn’t sit well with us,” said Aaron Villalobos, Co-owner of Villalobos Pest Control.

Both Villalobos and Fulcrum told KTSM, they are licensed and authorized to use D.V.S. a product that disinfects, sanitizes and contains Virucide.

Which means it kills a wide range of viruses and bacteria that can be harmful to the human body.

“The biggest question we have is ‘Can I buy it over the counter’… the answer is no, it needs to be purchased by a licensed and certified applicator and or business,” said Omar Martinez with Fulcrum Pest Control.

Both companies explained, the services will allow thorough treatments of all hard services, in conjunction with its pest services.

“There are other pest control companies throughout the city doing this I’m sure and were here to even get the word out for them, even if they don’t use us, we want the people of the city to get their home sprayed,” said Villalobos.

D.S.V. is approved by the BPA and can be applied to areas such as hospitals, schools, daycares, homes, businesses, work areas, and toys.

Both explained technicians will also be wearing the proper PPE for the protection of themselves and for the customer.

Viruses Eliminated With This Treatment:

• Human Coronavirus

• Hantavirus

• Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

• Hepatitis C Virus (HCV Herpes Simplex) Type1 Virus (ATCC VR260)

• HIV-1 (AIDS Virus) • Influenza A/Brazil Virus

• Influenza A H1N1 Virus (Strain A/PR/8/34 and ATCC VR-1469

Villalobos Pest Control: (915) 591-3366 1663 — Robert Wynn, El Paso TX. 79936

Prices: Free add-on to pest control services.

Fulcrum Pest Control: (915)-875-0772 — Call for prices and services.