El Paso paying more for gasoline than the rest of Texas, prices on the rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are paying more on average for gas than other areas of Texas and prices are on the rise.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in El Paso is $2.47, while the average cost for a gallon of fuel in Texas is $2.20.

Gas prices across Texas are on the rise, with the average price of fuel being four cents more than a week ago and 12 cents more than this day last year.

According to AAA, the increase in prices has to do with crude oil prices, even though the demand for gasoline is lower than this time last year.

“COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline consumption lower than this same time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the crude oil market is betting on renewed demand later this year, and this is causing crude and, in turn, pump prices to go up.”

While El Pasoans are paying more to fill up their tanks than the rest of Texas, overall Texas has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country, ranking the second-lowest, according to AAA.