El Paso parks reopen just as COVID-19 shows signs of slowing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso announced the reopening of parks and playgrounds even as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in the community.

Mayor Margo announced the change Monday in an afternoon press conference.

In addition to the parks reopening, the City amended its Local Emergency Directive, which outlines details for symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, employer guidelines, and nursing home and assisted living facilities.

The reopening comes four weeks after El Paso saw a drastic 116 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the two week period from June 27 to July 11. In the two weeks that followed, El Paso has seen a 14 percent decline in cases, but they are still at much higher levels than when the City began reopening facilities in late May and early June.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texans must wear face coverings while in public places and bars remain closed under the Governor’s orders.

To review the Fourth Amendment to the Local Emergency Directive related to COVID-19, visit the City’s website at epstrong.org.

Extended COVID-19 Testing

The State of Texas contractor HONU is extending testing through August 8, and offering testing seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning today.

At the ongoing request of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management once again agreed to the extension.

The State Hybrid Drive/Walk-up Site and Mega Sites are available for patients on foot or in a vehicle during the following dates and locations:

July 27-August 8:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX Testing capacity: 500 per day

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX Testing capacity: 1,000 per day/per site



No appointments are necessary and tests are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wait times have improved at each location and sufficient resources are on hand to continue testing throughout the day. However, once the daily capacity is met at each location, the site will be closed for the day to additional testing.

All of the testing sites will administer nasal tests. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Test results from State sites will be provided via email within 2-3 days, and the public is reminded to check their junk/spam email folders for the emailed test results. For assistance regarding your results, email Covid19Help@honumg.com or call the help line at 1-844-778-2455.