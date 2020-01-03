El Paso Opera presents famous work at iconic downtown space

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Opera presents one of the most treasured works told on stage.

Pagliacci tells the tale about a clown who must entertain the townspeople while masking his tears and rage after learning that his wife has betrayed him with another man.

El Paso Opera will present the love triangle tragedy in El Paso’s newest venue, the St. Rogers Depot, an iconic downtown space that has been renovated for special events.

Organizers said audiences will share the intimate space with the performers, chorus, and chamber orchestra for an up-close experience.

Seating is limited for the show, so organizers are asking people to get their tickets early.

The performance will be held on Jan. 10 & 11 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $39 and includes a sweet treat during intermission.

You can purchase your tickets by calling 581-5534 or emailing tickets@epopera.org

St. Rogers Depot is located on 420 N. Campbell, near Franklin Ave.