El Paso Opera announces rescheduling of March 19’s FRIDA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Opera’s announced Monday that the upcoming performance of FRIDA has been rescheduled.

Previously scheduled for March 19, 2022, FRIDA will now be at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 27 in the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

“Our Board and staff agreed that postponing the date was in the best interest of the show as well as the safety and health of everyone involved. Since the beginning of the pandemic, El Paso Opera has been committed to bringing opera to the El Paso community in a safe and healthy manner. This date change is further evidence of this commitment to our artists, our audience and our staff. We remain very excited about this special show and the anticipation will only grow with the extra time.” Arianne Marcee, Executive Director

All tickets purchased for March 19 are automatically transferred to August 27. There is no need to make any changes or have new tickets issued.

El Paso Opera officials say they will be offering a 30-day window for anyone that would like a refund due to the new date.

Ticket holders should contact their original point of sale for refunds or questions.

Additionally, El Paso Opera’s annual gala, Encores & Overtures, will now be held on October 15, 2022 and Spring 2023 will feature more grand opera on the Abraham Chavez Theatre stage.

For more information on the El Paso Opera, visit their website or Facebook page.

