El Paso opens cooling centers during extreme heatwave

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, and the Extreme Task Force are working together to bring relief to El Pasoans in need of a cool place to stay during the record-breaking heat wave.

They opened six cooling centers to help keep residents — especially seniors — safe from the extreme heat.

The six sites were opened today, Monday, July 13, to provide the community a safe place away from the sun and cool down from the extreme temperatures the region is experiencing.

The Cooling Centers available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

San Juan Senior Center

5701 Tamburo Ct.

July 13 to July 17

July 20 to July 24

July 27 to July 31

Don Haskins Rec Center

7400 High Ridge

July 29 to Aug. 2

Marty Robbins Rec Center

11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

July 29 to Aug. 2

Officer David Ortiz Rec Center

563 North Carolina Dr.

July 29 to Aug. 2

Pat O’Rourke Rec Center

901 Virginia St.

July 29 to Aug. 2

Veterans Rec Center

5301 Salem Dr.

July 29 to Aug. 2

COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed at all times.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no activities are currently scheduled at the Cooling Centers.

For more information about extreme heat safety, please visit ElPasoReady.org.