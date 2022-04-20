EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is leading the country in a form of therapy for patients suffering from Bladder Incontinence.

Bladder Incontinence, better known as an overactive bladder, is a bladder control problem that leads to a sudden urge to urinate.

It is almost as common in the United States as Diabetes, and it affects one in eleven women in the country.

Patients who suffer from Bladder Incontinence often receive signals to the brain to empty the bladder even if the bladder is not yet filled with urine, making patients feel the urge to empty their bladders more often than they should.

Neuromodulation Therapy works like a pacemaker but instead of regulating the heartbeat, it helps send the correct signals to the brain, giving patients much-needed relief.

The device is implanted in the patient’s lower back, and unlike other medications on the market, Neuromodulation can be done once and last up to ten years.

“We have a way of kind of bio-hacking this nerve-conduction pathway between the bladder, spinal chord and brain, where your bladder wants to tell your spinal chord ‘hey I’m full’ but you’re not really full,” Doctor Richard Farnam, Uro-Gynecologist at Providence Medical Partners explained. “And the signal that leaves the bladder we have the ability to kind of set that signal, turn it down or turn it off.”

The device is not a Neuro surgery and surgeons do not operate on the spinal chord, all a medical professional does is adjust a peripheral nerve and it only takes about 15 minutes to be implanted.

Farnam added that although this procedure has been around for more than 15 years, new technology has allowed the device to go from a five-year battery life, to a ten-year battery life.

