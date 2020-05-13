El Paso OKs ‘Cite and Release’ for marijuana offenses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Individuals facing small marijuana possession charges will only be giving citations from El Paso Police beginning in September.

City Council approved the so-called ‘Cite and Release’ program during Tuesday’s meeting. The rule will apply to Class A and B misdemeanors, including possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Those caught will instead be issued a citation. to show up to court at a later date.

City officials say arrests for small possession of marijuana is a significant drain on police department resources.

The Cite and Release program passed with seven “Yes” votes, Representative Claudia Rodriguez abstained.