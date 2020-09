EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso officials from the Office of Regional Emergency Preparedness and the Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference will be held virtually at 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the meeting below:

Earlier Thursday, the Department of Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths and four weeks-old cases.

The death toll is currently 452, and the total number of confirmed cases is 21,335.