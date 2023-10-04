EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In anticipation of hundreds of more migrants entering El Paso, city officials are on standby, with two active shelters already receiving hundreds.

The City of El Paso is temporarily sheltering between 300 to 400 people at the Nations-Tobin Recreation Center in the Northeast.



The newly acquired former Morehead Middle School is now also housing about 25 migrants, according to Enrique Duenas-Aguilar, a spokesperson with the City.



“We continue to see steady numbers as of right now. We have information that some large groups of people have shown up in Ciudad Juarez. However, that takes a few days to show up here in El Paso,” said Duenas-Aguilar.



The City continues to bus migrants into more significant hubs with the help of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. As of Wednesday afternoon, the City’s migrant dashboard showed 5,655 migrants were in Customs and Border Protection custody.

That is nearly 2,000 less than last week.



City officials are preparing to see those numbers rise in several days.

For those who would like to volunteer at migrant shelters or donate goods, the City is asking them to contact local non-profit organizations to coordinate and arrange to drop off donations.