El Paso officials give COVID-19 update

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso leaders and health officials are expected to announce the latest COVID-19 numbers during an virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.

The press conference is expected at about 4:30 p.m.

As of Sunday there were 115 cases in the El Paso area, with 16 recovering from the virus.

This all comes as El Paso is under a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order, which has shut down city parks and restricted which business can be open.

You can watch the press conference above, on City’s Facebook Page or YouTube Page.

You can also watch on TV on the following channels: