El Paso officials announce ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order to prevent spread of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City and county officials for El Paso announced a new “stay home, work safe” order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning during a joint press conference, where health officials also announced an 11th case of COVID-19 in El Paso. The order is similar to the orders issued in Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth.

Some of the exceptions of the order will include, but are not limited to:

Emergency personnel

Healthcare personnel

Groceries

Financial, critical trades

Postal services

Food delivery or pick-up

Home-based care

Childcare

Media

Those performing essential government functions

A person who violates this provision will be punished with a misdemeanor, Mayor Dee Margo said. Punishments could include a fine of no more than $1,000.00, or jail time for up to 180 days. To report non-compliance: email COVIDCompliance@elpasotexas.gov.

Margo said the purpose is to “suppress” COVID-19.

“We must protect the health and safety of this community. We cannot wait until it is too late, so we must continue working to stay ahead of the wave of cases and help flatten the curve by suppression of this virus,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It is very important that residents and businesses cooperate to make this effort as successful as possible to keep our community healthy.”

“We are committed to keeping this community safe and healthy. While the effort is aggressive, there is no question that it will be effective in limiting COVID-19 exposure to the public,” said County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego in a release. “We all must realize that our actions and inactions could have a lasting effect on the entire the community, this order will help ensure positive outcomes for the health of El Paso.”

The order may sound alarming, but it is not much different from what El Paso residents are currently being asked to do. Shelter-in-place asks people to stay home and only go out for essentials such as groceries, doctor visits and necessary work.

City officials are asking everyone refrain from shopping, visiting friends or interacting with people in not necessary.