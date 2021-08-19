El Paso offers third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderate to severely immunocompromised.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

A third dose is recommended 28 days after receiving the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer or vaccine to those individuals.

Details of where to go for the third dose are below:

301 George Perry

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Monday – Friday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of El Paso COVID-19 Clinics

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

9341 Alameda

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

To make an appointment visit EPCovidVaccine.com and click on the registration form, or call (915) 212-6843.

Health officials note that this third dose is NOT a booster. The third dose follows 28 days after an initial vaccine series is administered to people who may not have a strong enough immune response after receiving the initial vaccine series.

