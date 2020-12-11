El Paso nurses react to record COVID deaths announced Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As nurses continue caring for COVID-19 patients in El Paso hospitals, hearing the record 44 COVID-related deaths announced on Thursday didn’t come as a shock to one El Paso nurse.

“Am I surprised by these numbers? By no means,” said Adriana Saucedo, who is also a COVID survivor.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, the El Paso Medical Examiner’s Office has been dealing with a backlog of bodies. On Thursday, 44 COVID-19 related deaths were announced, but they did not all happen on the same day, but rather over a period of four months. Saucedo said just because the deaths happened over multiple months doesn’t make it any easier.

“Yes, they don’t happen all at once,” said Saucedo. “But we are constantly seeing it on a day-to-day basis, whether it’s one, two or three; like I said it’s one too many.”

With the 44 new deaths added on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso is now 1,121.

“We haven’t become numb to it, every death is still heartbreaking and having to give the news to the family that their family member didn’t make it hurts,” said Berenice Monarez, an El Paso nurse practitioner. “Every death hurts from our standpoint.”

During a press conference on Thursday, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said fatality management in the county is still struggling.

“In the past few days, we have seen 102 deaths,” said Samaniego.

Jorge Rodriguez, deputy chief of the Office of Emergency Management, added during the press conference that El Paso has seen a 50-percent increase in deaths over the last eight weeks, but hospitalizations are decreasing.

“A significant decline over the last 23 days, we’ve seen a consistent decline in hospitalizations over the last 23 days,” said Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, there is a total of 14 mass fatality trailers currently in operation in El Paso, with three located at the Medical Examiner’s Office and 11 more located at an alternate overflow facility.

Latest Headlines