Nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday bring El Paso total to 115

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health announced nine people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 115.

As of Sunday, 27 patients are hospitalized and 10 of those are in ICU.

“This week we implemented stricter orders to include prohibiting gatherings of any number, closed City parks and trails, and yesterday we closed Scenic Drive; all in an effort to reduce the number of people congregating in public spaces. We have been working with essential businesses to follow social distancing, and we are seeing more and more of them come into compliance,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

“However, we continue to receive complaints about businesses and residents who are not following these directives. While City and County officials are working to investigate these complaints and enforcing the new orders, I must stress that the number of positive cases will accelerate dramatically over the next several weeks and it will only get worse. This is a true emergency and we need everyone to take responsibility and insist on strict cooperation. We cannot do this without the community taking some level of accountability for their own health, and that of their family, friends and neighbors.”

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral, services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

