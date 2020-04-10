El Paso non-profit to provide low-income students with laptops during COVID-19 crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Success Through Technology Education Foundation (STTE) is providing laptops to low-income students to help them conduct remote school work in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. 

STTE, an El Paso non-profit organization, is introducing a project titled Technology Initiative Empowering Students, focused on giving low-income students a laptop in order for them to complete their coursework remotely. 

STTE said it localized students experiencing the financial impact of COVID-19, after distributing a survey to various educators across the region. 

The organization hopes to enable these students without a laptop from the challenge of completing their school work from home, as well as removing their families from a financial burden. 

Those who are in need of a device or would like to contribute to this initiative are encouraged to visit  STTEfoundation.org/TIES

Laptops are limited and will be distributed at the discretion of STTTE. 

