EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In a community where the COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800 and nearly ten mobile morgues are filling up with bodies, an El Paso non-profit organization told KTSM 9 News they’ve helped more than 500 families plan funerals for loved ones who died from the virus.

Operation Hope, a volunteer-based nonprofit, said they are helping cover costs for families planning funerals for virus-related deaths.

However, with the organization covering the costs and the need for funerals increasing, resources are reaching limits.

“We’re at a point where we really met our limit, we’re at 500 families we’ve helped, we’re still helping we’re still trying to connect them if not pay for most it, if not all and get them discounts for the services they are looking for,” board member Patsy Gomez said.

Operation Hope assisted with covering the costs for the funerals of the 23 victims of the August 3 mass shooting in El Paso. Board members say as COVID-19 was another disaster to hit the community drastically, they wanted to help.

The public can assist by donating to Operation Hope on its website HERE.

