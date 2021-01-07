El Paso native part of team conducting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– An El Paso native detailed her experience after working with George Washington University in Washington D.C., which is serving as a Phase 3 clinical trial site for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Hasmin Ramirez is a graduate student in Epidemiology at the Milken Institute of Public Health. She said the university began conducting the trial in July 2020, where she served as a recruiter to find participants in the D.C. Metropolitan area to participate in the trial.

Ramirez detailed what it was like to work on the historic trial while also seeing how the virus was heavily impacting her hometown and in desperate need of a solution.

“Of course at the beginning of the pandemic, D.C. and big cities like New York City were heavily impacted by the pandemic itself and then as it rolled out, it started to hit to hit closer to home, literally,” Ramirez said. “So seeing that, it kind of lit a fire, it fuels your want to actually see something being done.”

