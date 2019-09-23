El Paso native, Horizon High grad crowned Miss Mexico

CHIHUAHUA, Mex. (KTSM) — A Horizon High School grad and native El Paso woman was crowned Miss Mexico Friday in Mexico City.

Ashley Alvidrez, 20, was born in El Paso and is a naturalized Mexican citizen. She is a 2017 graduate of Horizon High school where she was a standout basketball and volleyball player.

Alvidrez initially won the title of Miss Ciudad Juarez, then Miss Chihuahua and continued to win the Miss Mexico title. Alvidrez will go on to represent Mexico in the 2019 Miss World Competition in London on December 14.

According to El Diario, Alvidrez began modeling at age 16 and attends El Paso Community College. She is an active volunteer for various organizations that support migrant relief including the Diocese of El Paso and Juarez.

Last year’s winner, Vanessa Ponce de Leon, was later crowned Miss World 2018. She was Mexico’s first Miss World since the country began competing.

Courtesy: Miss Mexico Organization

Courtesy: Miss Mexico Organization





