El Paso native Cheyenne Hernandez stars in “The Tax Collector,” alongside George Lopez and Shia LeBeouf

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been a long road to Hollywood for Cheyenne Hernandez, but now she’s pinching herself.

The El Paso native and Franklin High School graduate appears alongside George Lopez and Shia LeBeouf in Director David Ayer’s “The Tax Collector,” which starts streaming today on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play. The movie, set in South Los Angeles, follows David (played by Bobby Soto) and Creeper (LeBeouf), who collect payments for street gangs.

Hernandez stars as Gata, a villain in the movie. “A lot of training went into being Gata,” she said. “I was put in MMA, so I could do all my own stuff. You learn how to be ferocious.

“It’s weird to see myself as my character,” she added, saying that a friend was shocked by how different Gata is from Hernandez. “A lot went in that — to be that crazy.”

Before she got her start in movies, Hernandez enlisted in the U.S. Army, following in her grandfather’s footsteps. But, she always knew she wanted to act. “My brother was always right there with me, and together we would recreate commercials and drive our parents crazy with our little magic shows and stuff like that,” she said.

“So, when I got out of the military, I just kind of went for it,” Hernandez added. “I moved to Hollywood. I was living out of a car, and I just showered at the gym or couch surfed where I could.”

Those bold moves are what led to her role in the movie. “I was interning for an acting program, and then it just kind of happened,” she said. “It was really from one day to the next where I was in a really, really awful place in life to where I was driving to work with George Lopez, Shia LeBeouf, David Ayer. I had to pinch myself everyday.”

Hernandez said her experience in the military helped her in Hollywood — Ayer was in the U.S. Navy, so the two hit it off when he learned of her service. “It was just that kindred spirit that we had; we were immediate friends.”

Hernandez said she has a few things in the works that she can’t yet talk about, but said she’s ready for more work. “Hopefully that works out, and I’m just hungry. I’m for my next role, I’m hungry for the next big thing. I’m excited.”

Despite being on the big screen, Hernandez says El Paso helps her stay grounded. “I have it pretty good right now. I have an amazing family and an amazing support group. And amazing friends.”

She can now count Lopez among those friends; and one who she can go to for advice when she needs help. “George is (like), ‘Mija, listen,” she said with a laugh. “I’m pretty blessed.”

Hernandez also appears in 2017’s “The Cleaner and the Deadman” and “Hawaii Five-0” in 2010.