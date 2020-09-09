El Paso named one of the best cities to drive in, according to a new study

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study conducted by WalletHub shows El Paso, Texas as one of the best places to drive in.

El Paso ranked number 12 out of 100 cities in the U.S.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub compared a sample of the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key topics including Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, Traffic and Infrastructure, Safety, and Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

Researchers said they then evaluated those dimensions using 31 metrics which you can see below.

Cost of Ownership & Maintenance – Total Points: 30

Cost of New Car: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)

Average Gas Prices: Double Weight (~8.57 Points)

Average Monthly Car Insurance Premium: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)

Auto Maintenance Costs: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)

Total Extra Vehicle Operating Costs per Driver: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)

Average Parking Rate: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)

Traffic & Infrastructure – Total Points: 30

WalletHub “States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions” Score: Double* Weight (~5.85 Points)

Annual Hours Spent in Congestion per Auto Commuter: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Number of Days with Precipitation: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Number of Cold Days: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Average Commute Time by Car (in Minutes): Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Number of Alternative-Fuel Stations per Capita: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Quality of Roads: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Quality of Bridges: Quarter* Weight (~0.73 Points)

Roadway Miles per 1,000 Persons: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Waze Driver Satisfaction Rating: Full Weight (~2.93 Points)

Safety – Total Points: 30

Accident Likelihood in City vs. National Average: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Traffic Fatality Rate per 100,000 Population: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Share of Adults Who Always or Nearly Always Wear a Seatbelt: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Number of Hard-Braking Events per 1,000 Miles: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Share of Uninsured Drivers: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Rate of Car Thefts: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Rate of Larceny: Full Weight (~3.53 Points)

Strictness of DUI Punishment: Half* Weight (~1.76 Points)

Punitiveness of High-Risk Driver’s Insurance: Half* Weight (~1.76 Points)

Driving Laws Rating: Half* Weight (~1.76 Points)

Access to Vehicles & Maintenance – Total Points: 10

Car Dealerships per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Auto-Repair Shops per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Car Washes per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Gas Stations per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Parking Lots and Garages per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

According to WalletHub, each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for drivers.

Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at the state level only. For metrics marked with two asterisks (**), the square root of the population was used to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities.