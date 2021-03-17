El Paso named a finalist for 2021 All-American City award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has been named a finalist for the 2021 All-America City Award by the National Civic League (NCL).

El Paso was named a finalist, along with 19 other cities. The city previously won the award in 1969, 2010, 2018 and 2020.

The All-America City Award (AAC) is the nation’s oldest civic recognition award, with this year’s award focusing on building equity and resilience.

The 20 cities named as finalists will make a virtual presentation, demonstrating the positive effects of using equitable engagement strategies, to a panel of judges in June.

Each community’s presentation delegation will consist of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops over a three-day period.

The 2021 All-America City finalists, in alphabetical order: