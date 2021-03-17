El Paso named a finalist for 2021 All-American City award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has been named a finalist for the 2021 All-America City Award by the National Civic League (NCL).
El Paso was named a finalist, along with 19 other cities. The city previously won the award in 1969, 2010, 2018 and 2020.
The All-America City Award (AAC) is the nation’s oldest civic recognition award, with this year’s award focusing on building equity and resilience.
The 20 cities named as finalists will make a virtual presentation, demonstrating the positive effects of using equitable engagement strategies, to a panel of judges in June.
Each community’s presentation delegation will consist of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops over a three-day period.
The 2021 All-America City finalists, in alphabetical order:
- Barberton, OH
- Bellevue, WA
- Carlisle, PA
- Dallas, TX
- El Paso, TX
- Englewood, CO
- Evanston, IL
- Fitzgerald, GA
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Kansas City, MO
- Livermore, CA
- Miami Lakes, FL
- Miramar, FL
- Morrisville, NC
- Richmond, VA
- Southfield, MI
- Spokane, WA
- Sumter, SC
- Wheat Ridge, CO