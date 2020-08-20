An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso was named a 2020 All-America City Wednesday night at the annual All-America City awards given by the National Civic League.

“I have always known El Paso is a city that shines,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “Being named a 2020 All-America City just reinforces our place among the great cities of our nation.”

El Paso won the award in 1969, 2010 and 2018.

The NCL recognizes 10 communities each year for outstanding civic accomplishments. To win, each community must demonstrate innovation, inclusiveness, civic engagement and cross sector collaboration by describing successful efforts to address pressing local challenges.

“Our El Paso delegation worked hard for our community. They did an amazing job of explaining how we supported our immigrant population, how we banded together to support the families of our 23 lost souls and how we are working with all areas of the region to survive and overcome the pandemic,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “Our community cares for each other and works hard to show just how wonderful a place El Paso is to live.”

The City of El Paso won by outlining three community projects that address the community’s most pressing challenges and improving the quality of life of its residents.