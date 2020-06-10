El Paso named 5th safest large city

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun City landed near the top of a new study that ranks the safest cities in the United States.

According to Advisor-Smith, the study titled “Safest Cities in America” ranked El Paso fifth in the largest safest city category — cities with populations larger than 300,000.

The study includes 2018 data from the FBI. More than 3,000 cities were ranked and scored for crime rates and city size. The research found El Paso’s violent crime rate was 3.7 per 1,000 residents.

Virginia Beach, Virginia ranked number one on the list followed by Henderson, Nevada, San Diego California, and New York City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

