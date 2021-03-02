El Paso NAACP to distribute 8,000 free masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples chapter El Paso chapter has handed out thousands of free masks to the community since last December.

Texas’ first chapter of the (NAACP) was established in El Paso in 1915.

In the midst of the pandemic, there are still people who are in need of masks to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The El Paso NAACP is in the process of passing out 8,000 free mask to the community.

Taneka Wilborn, who is in charge of handing out the mask says, “To me it’s a privilege to be a part of an organization like this, being able to give back and help my fellow members and the community”.

If you’re in need of a mask, reach out to the El Paso NAACP at 915-751-6490.