EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) invites the community to join an art takeover featuring the opening of two new exhibitions “Ambos Lados: International Print Exchange” and “The Uncolonized: A vision in the Parallel”.

The two exhibitions will be on view starting Saturday, March 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Ambos Lados will be on display through July 15 and The Uncolonized will be on display through May 27.

Created by artists in six countries, “Ambos Lados” will include 158 prints emphasizing the unity of artists and people across the U.S-Mexico border. The exhibition emerged out of a print exchange in 2018 between Manuel Guerra, Director of Horned Toad Prints in El Paso, and Adrian Aguirre and Beatriz Rivas of Taller Grafica Libre in Zaachila, Oaxaca.

“The Uncolonized” was created by local artist Angel Cabrales and is intended to celebrate the Indigenous heritage of people by provoking curiosity in the audience into the untaught of histories of the Mesoamerican legacy.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, visit EPMuseumOfHistory.org