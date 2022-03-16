EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History is inviting the community to view a new exhibition, Neighborhoods & Shared Memories: Manhattan Heights.

The Museum of History is hosting a free opening event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

The newest exhibition in the Neighborhoods & Shared Memories series features the historic neighborhood of Manhattan Heights, located in Central El Paso between Alabama Street and Memorial Park. The installation highlights the development of the Manhattan Heights community and many of its well-known landmarks including Crocket Elementary School, St. Albans Episcopal Church, and Memorial Park.

The Museum of History is excited to exhibit this shared memory with the community and looks forward to adding more undiscovered stories from one of El Paso’s most iconic neighborhoods. Erica Marin, Director, El Paso Museum of History

Neighborhoods & Shared Memories is an ongoing series exploring historic neighborhoods and their residents throughout El Paso. Previously highlighted neighborhoods include Chihuahuita, Segundo Barrio, and Sunset Heights.

Neighborhoods & Shared Memories: Manhattan Heights will be on display through March 18, 2023.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.