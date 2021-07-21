El Paso Museum of History celebrating finale of ‘Low & Slow’ lowrider exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of History is celebrating the finale of the “Low & Slow” exhibit this weekend.

The community is invited to commemorate the acclaimed “Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border” exhibit from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the museum.

The El Paso Museum of History said the farewell event is free and family friendly. The celebration includes music, food trucks, pachucos and pachucas, a lowrider showcase in Cleveland Square Park (510 N. Santa Fe St.) and a live radio remote with radio personality Mike Guerrero of 92.3 KOFX. People can buy souvenir T-shirts as well.

The exhibit is still free and on display through Sunday. It showcases a collection of lowrider memorabilia ranging from photographs and trophies to lowrider cars on display. “Low & Slow” also features oral histories from lowrider car club community members in the border region.

“It is great to see our community come together to tell the story of its culture,” said El Paso Museum of History Curator Erica Marin. “You can really see the passion and pride that goes into the lowrider lifestyle.”

The El Paso Museum of History has partnered with EPTCruising.com, and the larger low riding community to provide visitors a genuine representation of lowrider history and culture.

Find out more information and what exhibits are at the El Paso Museum of History at epmuseumofhistory.org.

