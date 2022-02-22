EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) are inviting the community to a new exhibit, Contemporary Ceramics: Mata Ortiz.

“Mata Ortiz ceramics have evolved from their pre-Hispanic roots into a style that fully embraces modern innovation,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

Organizers say Contemporary Ceramics explores Mata Ortiz’s distinctive pottery style which combines tradition with modern innovation.

Led by works for the renowned potter, Juan Quezada, the exhibit features more than 40 potters of modern artistic expression that pay homage to the history of Casas Grandes and Paquimé pottery.

The exhibition will include the following family-friendly events:

El Paso Museum of Archaeology Guided Tour with Museum Director, Jeff Rommey, at noon on March 18

Sgraffito Workshop in collaboration with the Flor de Barro Gallery on May 12 and 13

Art Talk with Diego Valles, Pottery Artist from the Flor de Barro Gallery at 5:30 p.m. on June 2

The exhibition is made possible through the courteous donation of Barry and Maria King to the Museum of early examples of Mata Ortiz ceramics and recent works on loan, courtesy of the Flor de Barro Gallery.

For more information on the exhibition and programming, visit www.epma.art.

Support for this exhibit is provided by the Texas Commission on the Arts, the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation, and the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.

The exhibit runs through June 5.

